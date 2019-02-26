



The Police in Kano State on Tuesday arrest housewife, Rashida Muhammad, in Dorayi Quarters for allegedly pushing her husband to his death on the stairs.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the incident in Kano State to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Haruna said the incident occurred on February 25, at 8 p.m.

He said that Rashida who suspected her husband, “Adamu Ali” was having a phone conversation in the room with his girlfriend, engaged him in a fight.

He said a fight had ensued when the wife attempted to snatch the phone from her husband.

The PPRO alleged that Rashida pushed her husband during a struggle from the stairs to his death.

Haruna, who said that the victim was confirmed dead at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, added that the command has commenced an investigation in the matter.

He said the suspect would be charged to court after investigation into the matter is completed.