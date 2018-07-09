The Police in Lagos have rescued three young women and arrested two suspected human traffickers who allegedly lured them from the South-East with job promises in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos, CP Imohimi Edgal, confirmed the reports at a press briefing on Monday in Ikeja.

Edgal said that the suspects were using their victims to make money.

“On July 1, the command received information that Ikechkwu Egbulefu and Vera John were involved in human trafficking.

“It was alleged that they brought some girls from Imo, Akwa-Ibom and Rivers to Lagos State for prostitution.

“On the strength of the information, FSARS operatives were directed to investigate and arrest the suspects involved.

“Investigation led to the arrest of the suspects at Wagbas Hotel Ajah, a suburb of Lagos and three victims were rescued,” the police commissioner said.

He said that the suspects had allegedly took their victims to a shrine in Epe-Ijebu where they were made to swear an oath that they would not abscond from the hotel.

Edgal said that the victims’ proceeds were handed over to the suspects after sleeping with more than 10 men daily.

He said that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation was concluded.