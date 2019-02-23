



The Police in Ebonyi have arrested three hoodlums who allegedly killed two persons at Ndegu-Amagu Ward of Ikwo Local government Area (LGA) on Friday night.

ASP Loveth Odah, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday that the hoodlums were arrested with gunshot wounds.

“The hoodlums are presently receiving treatment in a hospital but investigations have commenced into the killings.

“We urge the people to remain calm as we will ensure that they are duly prosecuted according to the law,” she said.

Chief Lazarus Ogbee, Member, representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency, noted that the victims were members of the PDP in the area.

“One of those killed was supposed to be my agent at Ndegu-Amagu, Amagu Polling Unit 1, and I am saddened by the development.

“The hoodlums also carted electoral materials at Ndegu-Amagu Ward 2 and we call on security agencies to ensure that the situation is controlled,” he said.

Gov. David Umahi also condemned the development and noted that the area would be isolated presently.

“The laws of the state will descend heavily on the culprits because no one will be allowed to take our people’s lives in the name of elections,” he said