The Police Command in Enugu State, Monday, paraded three suspects involved in several kidnap cases in the State.

The suspects, paraded alongside 26 others, were said to have been involved in the kidnap of Rev. Fr. Cyprian Ugwuanyi, Parish Priest of St. Paul Catholic Church, Ogbosu Umulokpa in Uzo-Uwani LGA, as well the Women leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area.

They told journalists that they left cattle rearing business and joined a kidnapping syndicate because they needed quick money.

Parading the suspects, state Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmed Abdurrahman, said that the command also recovered 13 arms in the period under review through various strategic operations.

Abdurrahman noted that one ammunition, 10 live cartridges, five expanded cartridges were also recovered from the suspects.

“Other things recovered included; four vehicles, a toy gun, five medical equipment, three laptops and one plasma TV,’’ he said.

The commissioner noted that the feat was achieved through intelligence information and robust collaboration with other sister security agencies and effective partnership with relevant security stakeholders.

According to him, the feats were recorded in the month under review from the following formations; Anti-cultism squad, CP Monitoring Unit, Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Special Anti-Robbery Squad among others.

Abdurrahman noted that on Jan. 18 and Jan. 22, some kidnapping suspects were arrested by the command’s anti-kidnapping unit at their various hideouts in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State connected with the kidnap of some personalities in the state.

“These personalities included; PDP Woman Leader of Igbo-Etiti LGA of Enugu State with her son and driver on Dec. 21, 2019 at about 7:30 p.m.





“They also allegedly kidnapped Mr Ejike Ugwuanyi on Jan. 14 at about 9;30 p.m. at Obollo Afor as well as Rev. Fr. Cyprian Ugwuanyi, Parish Priest of St. Paul Catholic Church, Ogbosu Umulokpa in Uzo-Uwani LGA on Jan. 10,’’ he said.

He gave the names of the kidnap suspects as Adamu Mohammed, 25, from Taraba State; Musa Ibrahim, 28, from Katsina State and Dauda Alhaji, 31, from Nasarawa State.

The commissioner said that one AK 47 rifle with 11 rounds of live ammunitions and three locally made long guns with 18 live cartridges were recovered from the three suspects.

He also said that command operatives arrested six suspects involved in advanced free fraud and child trafficking Jan. 8 at Golf Estate, Enugu following a report to the commissioner of police.

“Recovered from the suspects included three vehicles, N2 million, three stethoscope, one ink-pad and stamp bearing Enugu State University Teaching Hospital among others,’’ he said.

Abdurrahman said that the command arrested two suspects for unlawful possession of firearm, armed robbery and cult activities on Jan. 10 in various locations in the state.

He said that five arms and one round of 0.9mm live ammunition were recovered from the suspects.

“These and many other issues were unraveled by the command in the month under review,’’ he said.

He thanked the Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, for giving the command the needed re-enforcement and specailised directive.

“We are grateful to Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for giving the command the needed logistic support, the good people of Enugu State for their support and journalists for partnering with the command to succeed,’’ he added.