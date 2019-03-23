<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A security guard at a bakery on Tunji Adebayo Street, Fagba Bus Stop, Lagos, Stanley Eke, has been murdered on the premises of the firm one week after he was employed.

It was learnt that the 53-year-old man was killed last weekend in the night while his phone was taken away.

This is just as the police arrested two of his colleagues who were on duty that night in connection with the crime.

City Round gathered that Eke had handed over to the two guards around 9pm on Saturday, having completed his two-day shift.

Considering the long distance between his workplace and his house in Ikotun Egbe, he reportedly decided to pass the night on the bakery’s premises.

Our correspondent learnt that some yet-to-be-identified persons attacked Eke at night, smashing him in the head with a stone.

They were said to have dumped his body at a corner in the bakery and fled with his phone.

It was gathered that his corpse was discovered around 9am on Sunday by the manager of the firm who reported the incident at the Iju Police Station.

A police team led by the Divisional Police Officer, SP Ekeinde Ohiomoba, visited the scene of the attack and evacuated the corpse to a mortuary.

A reliable source confided in newsmen that the two guards were arrested based on a strong suspicion that they might be involved in the murder.

The source said, “From the preliminary report gathered by the police at the scene of the incident, there was power supply throughout the night. Everywhere was silent because the residents had no reason to put on their generators. How come there was an attack on somebody within the premises and the guards were not aware?

“More curiously, when they closed from duty in the morning, they claimed they did not see the corpse. It was the manager who noticed it and raised the alarm after they had left. The street where the incident happened has a gate and is manned at night. So, something is fishy.

“The man’s phone was not found on his body. He was employed one week before the incident happened. His colleagues asked him to go home, but he insisted on passing the night at the bakery.”

Another source told newsmen that a closed circuit television camera mounted in the area captured an unknown man within the premises at night.

The source, however, did not give further details in order not to jeopardise investigation.

“The victim was smashed in the head with a stone. The matter is being investigated by the police to unravel the circumstances surrounding the murder,” he added.

Workers approached by newsmen, who visited the bakery on Thursday, refused to speak on the incident.

“Those that can speak with you are not around now,” a guard said.

Another worker, who did not disclose his name, denied that the murder took place at the firm.

But the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Bala Elkana, confirmed the killing and the arrest of the two suspects.

He said the case had been transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation.

He said, “On Sunday, March 17, around 9.30am, the police at Iju received information about the death of one Stanley Eke on the premises of the bakery. On the receipt of the complaint, a team of detectives rushed to the scene where they found the deceased person lying in a pool of blood with marks of violence all over his body.

“Two suspects were arrested in connection with the crime. Investigation is ongoing. Suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed.”