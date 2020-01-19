<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a girl for faking her own kidnap.

The suspect, Ataghar, and her boyfriend, are presently facing interrogation at the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the State Police Command.

It was gathered that on January 9, at about 5.30 pm, the suspect conspired with her boyfriend Emmanuel, and Okpe, to produce a short video of her being blindfolded and driven to a bush in a truck.

According to Lagos State police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, in the second video, the girl, a mother of one, was seen in a bush at Sangotedo area, Ajah, being threatened by a man wearing a mask and holding a Jack knife.

Elkana said the police later identified the masked man as Emmanuel who is the boyfriend of the 16-year-old girl.

“The abductors were demanding N10 million as ransom in the video. The two videos were sent to the employer of the lady with a threat to kill her and go after the family of her employer if the ransom was not paid. Frightened by the threat contained in the video and the follow-up calls, the girl’s employer who is into transport business, reported the case to the police.





“On the receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, ordered the anti-kidnapping unit of the command to carry out an in depth investigation into the case. The videos were thoroughly analysed alongside other vital leads.

“A well-coordinated operation was put in place which led to the successful rescue of the self-arranged victim of the arrest and the arrest of one of the two suspects, Okpe. The command has taken steps to verify the claim made by Okpe that he is a military personnel.

“Police have equally launched a manhunt for the second male suspect, Emmanuel, who is on the run. Okpe confessed to have provided the truck used in driving the girl to the bush. The truck was actually driven by him. He also did the video recordings sent to the employer of the lady.

“The three suspects are from Benue State. They have known one another for so many years. Both the lady and her accomplice have confessed to the commission of the crime. They confessed that their aim was to extort money from the girl’s employer.

“It is worthy to note that, it is a criminal offence for anyone to fake his or her kidnap. Under the Lagos State laws, the offender upon conviction is liable to 14 years imprisonment. The suspects will be charged to court.”