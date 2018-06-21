Suspected gang leader, Mr. Umar Ibrahim alias “Dangari” and 32 of his members belonging to Sarasuka, have been arrested in Jos.

The Plateau Police Command spokesperson, Mr. Terna Tyopev, said that the suspects have been charged in court.

The members of the group were reported to have went on rampage and killed two persons and destroyed properties in Congo Russia area of Jos on Monday.

“After a careful and painstaking investigation, the leader of Sarasuka was charged together with 32 of his members.

The police said Umar Ibrahim was charged with criminal conspiracy, inciting disturbance, mischief, causing hurt and being in possession of dangerous weapons.

According the spokesman, the 33 gang members were then remanded in prison custody till June 25, 2018.

Police said that 95 wraps of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, 120 sachets of Tramadol, 23 long knives and assorted charms were tendered as exhibits.

The Plateau Police Command appealed to members of the public to provide the command with useful information that would lead to the arrest of more of the Sarasuka gang members.