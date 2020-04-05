Jenifa’s Diary star, Funke Akindele, has been reportedly arrested by members of the Nigerian Police Force for hosting a party in her Amen Estate property; an acts that violates the lockdown order issued by Lagos State and the Federal Government.
Newsmen report that men of the Lagos Police Command stormed the thespian’s home in three patrol vehicles and took her to State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, for questioning.
