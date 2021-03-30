



The police command in Jigawa has arrested a 40-year-old man for killing his one-and-a-half-year-old son.

The command’s spokesman, ASP Zubairu Aminuddeen, confirmed the arrest to journalists in Dutse on Monday.

“On March 19, 2021, one Yanusa Mohammed, aged 30, of Dantanoma quarters Gumel local government area, reported the incident at Gumel police station,” Mr Aminuddeen.

Mr Aminuddeen added that the complainant had informed the police that the suspect took the child from his mother a month ago on the pretext of taking him to his sister in Kano.

“The suspect later informed her that the baby died on his way to Kano and has been buried,” said the police spokesman.





Following that, Mr Mohammed reported the case to the police.

Based on the complaint, the police arrested the 40-year-old suspect for interrogation.

According to the police, the child (born out of wedlock) was killed, and his remains hidden by the suspect in a gutter along Maigatari road.

The child’s remains were hidden for three weeks.

“The corpse was taken for medical examination and later released to the relatives for proper burial.

“The incident is still under investigation, after which the suspect will be charged to court,” said Mr Aminuddeen.