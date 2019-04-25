<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force, Ebrumede divisional headquarters in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, have arrested 40-year-old Shola Ajose, a staff of O’tres fast-food over alleged armed robbery in Warri.

The suspect is a supervisor in the firm purportedly owned by Deaconess Roli Sheila Uduaghan, wife of former Delta State Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan.

It was learnt that suspected armed robbers attacked one Fred Dolor in a commercial tricycle and robbed him of N96,000 and his Infinite Hot 6 mobile phone valued at N48,000 barely a week ago.

Following a complaint by the victim, the Ebrumede divisional police officer, CSP Anieteh Eyoh and his men swung into action, tracked the phone with modern scientific technologies and arrested the suspect.

The suspect, who is now cooling his heels at the police cell, denied being involved in any armed robbery operation.

He claimed that he bought the phone from a friend at the rate of N7,000 out of sympathy.

“I didn’t know the phone was stolen. When I bought the phone, I didn’t see any pictures inside. Maybe, it was flashed.”

He also recalled that his wife advised him not to purchase a second-hand phone before he ever bought it.

Shola Ajose promised to take the police to the residence of his friend who sold the phone to him, saying: “The guy dey sell ticket for Keke for Estate. I go carry una go.”

When contacted, the Delta Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya said, “I have been able to confirm it. Yes, it’s true.”

In a chat with newsmen, Mr. Fred Dolor, who will be conferred with a chieftaincy title this Saturday at the Okere-Urhobo palace in Warri, narrated how he was he was robbed by the suspected armed robbers.

According to him, “I was in a Keke around Okere market barely a week ago. These guys just entered the Keke and they were trying to confuse me. In the process, they robbed me of N96,000 cash and my Infinite hot 6 phone. Since then, I have not been able to make or receive calls till the police tracked and arrested the suspect.”

Dolor commended the police for their gallantry in ensuring that his phone was returned to him.

“It is now I know that the police is really working. If anyone had told me that the police could track and bring back my phone and even arrest a suspect, I wouldn’t have believe it. I thank the DPO,” he said.