The Police Command in Ondo State on Monday said it had arrested a fake lawyer, Mapayi Taye, for allegedly aiding the escape of two suspects from the custody of the Federal Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS).

The two escaped suspects are: Rotimi Adeleye and Bukola Adeoye.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Olugbenga Adeyanju, disclosed this while presenting the suspect and three others to journalists in Akure on Monday.

Adeyanju said that the two fugitives, Adeleye and Adeoye, who were suspected armed robbers, were transferred from Anti-cultism squad’s office to FSARS for further investigations before their escape.

“It will be recalled that on July 2, 2018, two armed robbery suspects, Rotimi Adeleye and Bukola Adeoye, were transferred from Anti-cultism squad’s office to FSARS for further investigations.

“However, the two suspects escaped from police custody. Luckily, the Police later shot dead one of the suspects in another robbery operation in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

“Through interrogation of other suspects in Ore robbery, it was discovered that one Mapayi Taye, who has been parading himself as a lawyer, was the one who aided the escape of the two suspects from the custody of FSARS,” he said.

Adeyanju also said that Taye went ahead to cut off the handcuffs in their hands and consequently absconded with the robbery suspects to Ore.

According to him, Taye did not stop there, as he allegedly went about blackmailing the police of having killed the suspect in an extra judicial manner.

“He was however, arrested on July 30 and has since confessed to being a fake lawyer who has been duping unsuspecting members of the public,” he said.

The police commissioner said that the suspect would be charged to court after the completion of investigation.