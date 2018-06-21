The Police at the Warri Area Command in Delta State have commenced investigations into the activities of an auxiliary nurse at the Central hospital, one Mrs Abanum Chidi, who had been operating as an eye surgeon on unsuspecting members of the public.

Investigations carried out by newsmen revealed that the suspect usually engaged as theatre assistance to qualified eye surgeons carrying out major operations at the hospital, sometimes impersonates as surgeon to also operate on patients when the doctors are not around.

Her cover was reportedly blown recently when she operated on the eye of a patient who happens to be the husband of a Magistrate in Warri which later resulted in further complications currently threaten to cause blindness.

The matter which was being reported at the ‘B Division’ Okumagba Avenue in Warri, prompted police investigations which revealed that the suspect had been involved in carrying operation on patients under the pretense that she was a qualified surgeon.

Confirming this in a telephone conversation with newsmen, the Delta state Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Andrew Aniamaka, said the police had commenced investigations into the case.

According to him, “Yes a nurse by name Mrs. Abanum Chidi, of central hospital Warri, who is not even a surgeon, clandestinely used the operations room of the hospital and operated on the eye of one Mr Gift Aruokpere, of 150 Airport road, Warri on May 2018, and it resulted in serious complications”.

“While our men at the ‘B division’ police station, Okumagba Avenue have commenced investigation into the matter, we want to assure the members of the public that the Command is alive to its responsibility in ensuring adequate protection of lives and property of innocent citizens”.