Delta State Police Command on Thursday said it arrested a fake Army Major.

The suspect, who was identified as Blessing Emelor ‘m’ was arrested on April 6, 2019, along Warri axis.

Blessing Emelor hails from Isoko South L.G.A

In a statement made available to newsmen, Delta Police image maker, ASP Chuks Oresewezie, said luck ran against the suspect after he gave an order to unsuspecting junior Air-Force personnel to shoot.

He said had the order been carried out, it could have resulted to loss of life of a passers-by.

The statement added that the incident was reported to the police which led to the arrest of the suspect.

The statement further added that “the suspect has been impersonating the army for the past three (3) years, to endear him to unsuspecting members of the public and to enjoy ‘Espirit–de-corps’ from members of the Armed Forces and the Police”.

Oresewezie said the suspect confessed to the crime.

Meanwhile, the Command has urged members of the public not to go into official transaction with the suspect, and to report any person found impersonating either the military or the Nigeria Police.