Some police operatives on Wednesday morning arrested a lawyer, Olukoya Ogungbeje, at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

Ogungbeje had represented the alleged billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans.

Policemen said to be from the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, swooped on the lawyer as he parked his car at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi on Wednesday morning.

Ogungbeje, who was billed to appear before the vacation judge, Justice Muslim Hassan, was immediately whisked off by the policemen.