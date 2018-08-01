The Edo State Police Command said they have arrested a graduate of the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, for alleged unlawful possession of firearms.

The suspect, identified as one Wilson Iriajien Edo, who claimed to be an international businessman, was also alleged to have been found in possession of a wrapped substance suspected to be India hemp.

The Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Emeka Iheanacho, disclosed that one double-barrel gun, marked MBDT 5870; and two English pump-action, guns, marked T587013- 0216 and P630882, were recovered from the suspect.

Other items include an Apple laptop and three international passports.

Iheanacho, however, added that the suspect would be charged to court as soon as the investigation was concluded.