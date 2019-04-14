<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested five Police officers and declared an Inspector, Dania Ojo, wanted, for allegedly shooting dead a girl, Ada Ifeanyi, in the Apapa area of Lagos State.

One Emmanuel Akomafuwa was said to have sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting that killed the 20-year-old girl.

The policemen arrested were identified as: Inspector Adamu Usman, Sergeant Adeyeye Adeoye, Sergeant Kashim Tijani, Sergeant Lucky Akigbe and, Sergeant Paul Adeoye.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, said the Police officers were already facing internal disciplinary actions at the Command’s headquarters, adding that if found wanting, they would be prosecuted in conventional court for murder.

Elkana said in a Press statement, “The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, Zubairu Muazu, has ordered the immediate arrest and detention of Police officers suspected to be involved in the shooting of Ada Ifeanyi, 20, of No. 4B, Amusa Lane, Off Ojo Road Ajegunle; and Emmanuel Akomafuwa, 32, of No. 52, Babatunde Street, Olodi Apapa, at Akpiri Street, Olodi Apapa.

“The incident happened on Saturday, April 13, 2019 around 7am.

“The victims were rushed to the hospital and Ada Ifeanyi was confirmed dead, while Emmanuel Akomafuwa is currently on admission, receiving treatment from the injury he sustained as a result of the shooting.

“Members of the team suspected to be involved in the shooting are from Trinity Police Station and are currently facing internal disciplinary proceedings at the Command’s Headquarters, Ikeja.

“Their rifles have been retrieved for forensic analysis by ballisticians. If found wanting, they will be prosecuted in conventional court for murder.

“The policemen arrested are: Inspector Adamu Usman, Sergeant Adeyeye Adeoye, Sergeant Kashim Tijani, Sergeant Lucky Akigbe and Sergeant Paul Adeoye; while Inspector Dania Ojo, who escaped immediately after the shooting incident, has been declared wanted by the Command.”

Elkana, who condemned the rate at which policemen have been involved in the killing of unarmed civilians, said CP Mu’azu had expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family, adding that the Command, in its effort to rid the Force off ‘criminal elements,’ subjects any officer found culpable to disciplinary measures, dismissal and prosecution in a convention court.

The PPRO added, “Lagos State Police Command condemned in total these senseless killings of unarmed civilians by a few ‘bad eggs‘ in the Command, who are bent on denting the image and reputation of the nation’s Police Force.

“The Command will not relent in its efforts in ridding the Force of these criminal elements.

“Those involved in extra-judicial killings and abuse of power are promptly identified, isolated, tried through internal disciplinary proceedings, dismissed from service and prosecuted in conventional Courts.

“Within the last one month, Lagos State Police Command has dismissed four policemen for abuse of power and awarded various degrees of punishments to 41 others.

“The four dismissed policemen were charged to court and remanded in prison custody.

“Our collective resolve in building a more humane, professional, dedicated, courageous and people-oriented Police Force is a task that must be done and together, we can make it a reality.

“The Commissioner of Police extends the Command’s deepest condolences to the family and friends of Ada Ifeanyi, and promised to foot the medical bills of Emmanuel Akomafuwa.

“The CP calls for calm, as the Command will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that justice prevails.”