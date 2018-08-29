The Nigerian Police have arrested a customs officer for shooting a motorist at Iya-Afin checking point, Badagry, on Wednesday.

Police sources told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Badagry that the customs officer (name withheld) allegedly shot the victim at the right arm because he allegedly refused to stop for a check.

According to the source, the motorist, who was coming from Seme Border, refused to stop at the check point and the officer opened fire which hit him at the right arm.

“Friends and relations of the victim who were around, mobilised the people to attack the officer and it almost degenerated into chaos,” a witness said.

However, SP Samson Akinromen, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Badagry, immediately visited the scene and ordered the arrest of the customs officer.

“The officer was taken to Badagry Police Station while the victim was rushed to an unknown hospital for treatment,” the source said.

The source further said that some of the relatives of the victim who visited the police station were told that the case had been transfered to Police Area “K” Command at Morogbo.

Saidu Abdullahi, Seme Border Customs Spokesman, said that the incident was yet to be reported to the command.