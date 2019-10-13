<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Four members of dreaded Eiye cult group who have been on the wanted list of Lagos State Police Command for their participation in various activities that claimed lives of many innocent people have been arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command.

The suspects; Owolabi Rasaq, Chidi Michael aka Chiboy, Sunday Adetiba m’ aka Sian, and Idris Jimoh aka Aloma were all arrested following an intelligence report received by the DPO Ogijo Division CSP Suleman Baba Muhammed that the cultists were having a nocturnal meeting in a hideout somewhere in Ogijo on how to carry out another attack in Ogun state.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Ogun State command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a press release said that the DPO and his men swung into action upon the report and stormed the hideout where the four suspects were arrested.

The investigation further revealed that the arrested suspects have been on the wanted list of Lagos state Police Command for series of deadly attacks leading to the death of many innocent members of the public.

Oyeyemi added that the suspects have made confessional statements of being members of Eiye cult group as well as their involvement in several cult clashes in Lagos and Ogun state.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bashir Makama, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.