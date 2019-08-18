<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Eight suspected new initiates of the One Million Boys cult group were on Sunday arrested by the police in Lagos.

The suspects comprising six males and two females were arrested at 15, Alado Street, Shibiri, where they were being initiated into the cult by one Yusuf Abu, 20.

According to a statement by spokesman Bala Elkana, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) those arrested were Sunday Gabriel, 20, Rilwan Dauda, 18, Mohammed Sikiru, 23, Oladimeji Abayomi, 18, Rasheed Alabi, 20, Habeeb Idowu, 18, Olaiya Bisola, 18 and Hazzan Hawawu.

He said a team of policemen led by Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Ilemba Hausa Kazeem Abonde, a Chief Superintendent (CSP), raided the venue and recovered dangerous weapons, charms.

“Three sharp cutlasses, a fetish calabash with dangerous juju and weeds suspected to be Marijuana were recovered from them. Suspects were charged to court and remanded in prison custody,” he said.

Similarly, policemen attached to Mushin on Friday night intercepted suspected armed robbers alleged to have operated on a Honda motorcycle with registration number AKM300VJ on Ogunmokun Street.

“The gang mostly operates on motorcycle for easy access to escape routes after operation. The gang was responsible for series of robberies reported in the area with the same mode of operation.

“They take advantage of traffic situations and dispossess unsuspecting members of the public of their valuables such as handsets, laptops, bags and money. The rider refused to stop and was given a hot chase.

“The leader of the gang known as Taofeek Abayomi Oladiran, 26, was arrested while others escaped through different directions into crowded areas along Akala, Idi-oro.

“The motorcycle was recovered. One bag containing a locally made pistol, an expended cartridge, eleven live cartridges, a jacket decorated with charms, was recovered. The suspects at large are identified as Afeez, Micheal and Tolu.

“Operatives of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) have taken over the case and have launched a manhunt of the three fleeing suspects. Investigation is ongoing,” said Elkana on Sunday.