



The Lagos State Police Command, Monday, arrested some persons over the unrest in Alakuko and Dalemo areas of Lagos State following a tug of war by rival cult groups.

According to the State Police PRO, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, “We have effected some arrests. I will make the command’s position on this known soon.”





He said this after the State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, had called for a meeting of all the area commanders and Mopol commanders across the state.

“We are restrategising,” he added.

Earlier, it was gathered that several lives were lost, others injured, properties destroyed in the affected areas.