<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested four cultists in Awka, the state capital.

The four arrested suspects are; Prince Collins Ozojiofor, Okechukwu Nwaneke, Nwankwo Chukwuma ‘m’ and, Ozor Emeka Agwumadu alias Baby Awka.

They were arrested in Umukwa village areas of Awka.

Confirming the arrest, the Anambra State Police spokesperson, SP Haruna Muhammed said the Command’s Puff-Adder operatives, led by the Commissioner of Police CP John B.Abang, on Tuesday in Umukwa village, arrested the four suspected members of Black axe and Vikings confraternities .

He said that on Tuesday, at about 4:20 pm, the police launched a manhunt of the hoodlums at Dike park, Awka and arrested the four suspects.

He said: “It would be recalled that on the 10th and 11th, there was a clash between two rival cult groups – Black axe and Vikings confraternities at Eckoka and Dike park in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State where one Chinedu alias Nambo and Uche Anarah were brutally murdered” .

According to him, efforts were being made to arrest other fleeing gang members involved in the killings, after which they would be charged to court.