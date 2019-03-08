



The Enugu State Police Command in an overnight operation arrested two suspected cultists in Emene community, an Enugu suburb.

The command’s spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, in a statement on Thursday said the suspects were arrested at 8pm on Wednesday.

Amaraizu said the command’s operatives also recovered a chopped-off wrist, two axes and a black cap from the suspects.

He said their victim, whose left hand wrist was chopped off, was identified as one Chijioke Chiaha.

Some groups of suspected cultists on March 5 in the night at Eke Obinagu junction axis of Emene had allegedly engaged themselves in a fight over a yet to be established issue which resulted to some injuries.

The spokesman said two of the suspected cult members belonging to Junior Aieyes confraternity had been arrested.

He said one of the suspects told the police that he got a call from someone (names withheld), believed to be a cult leader in charge of Eke Emene Branch for a certain peace talk with other cult members at Eke Obinagu Emene Junction.

Amaraizu said: “On his way to the place, he was nabbed by the security operatives of the command who had intervened promptly based on distress call received.

“The victim, who confessed he used to be a member of a cult group, said he waited to board a tricycle to his house when suddenly three persons on a motorcycle approached him from behind and chop of his hand and drove away.”

Amaraizu said the suspect in question identified his caller as one of those behind the chopping-off of his wrist.

The command’s spokesman said full scale investigation had commenced into the incident.