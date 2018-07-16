A 25-year-old man, who claimed to be an Islamic cleric, had been arrested by the police for allegedly raping a 29-year-old student of Federal College of Education, Technical, Akoka, Lagos.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Edgal Imohimi, said the suspect deceived his victim and took her to Ikorodu where the evil act was perpetrated.

“On the 12th July, 2018, a case of sexual assault by penetration from Bariga Police Station was brought to Gender Section for further investigation.

“The suspect in the case, one Mustapha Hammed, claims to be an Alfa.

“The said Alfa was introduced to the victim through a mutual friend.

“The Alfa deceived the 29-year-old student of College of Education, Akoka that he saw in a vision that she was going to die within 24 hours.

“He took the girl to Ikorodu, Lagos, for cleansing so that she would not die. At Ikorodu, he forcibly had carnal knowledge of the girl said to be a virgin as at the time of the crime.

“He thereafter allegedly wiped off her blood with a white handkerchief and since then, her father alleged that the girl has been behaving abnormally because she was completely devastated and traumatized by the incident.

“The suspect will be charged to court at the end of the investigation.” he said.

The commissioner also paraded alongside the cleric three suspects arrested with 16 cartons of prohibited drugs.

Mr Imohimi revealed that the suspects were arrested following credible intelligence gathered by the undercover operatives of the command.

He said some unscrupulous persons use Iddo, Yaba and Oyingbo Motor Parks as major transit points for the distribution of hard drugs to various parts of the country and neighbouring countries.

“I thereby directed the FSARS operatives to beam their searchlight on the aforementioned motor parks.

“On the 13th of July, 2018, the team gathered that a Fiat Ducarto Bus with Reg. No. FKJ -303-XQ was loaded with substances suspected to be hard drugs.

“The operative swung into action and arrested three suspects with four cartons of Tramadol, five cartons of Analgin Injection, four cartons of Amcloxin capsules and three cartons of Lumatem capsules,” he said.

Mr Imohimi said investigation was ongoing with a view to arresting all the perpetrators of the crime for prosecution.