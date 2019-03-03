



The Police in Ogun State have arrested three – man robbery gang in Atan-Ota area of Ado-Odo Ota Local Government area of the State, who engaged in luring unsuspecting passengers into a vehicle only to rob them on a isolated area on the way later.

The suspects; Aisu Anago (30), Muritala Alubarika (42) and Noah Joel (34) were arrested last February 28 at Atan motor park following a tip – off by one Mrs Taye Olotu, who had earlier being their victim.

Mrs Olotu reported to a Police patrol team led by a Divisional Police Officer, Atan-Ota Division, a Superintendent of Police, Abiodun Salau, that she boarded a vehicle going to Idiroko earlier in February but was robbed by the occupants half way into the journey before pushing her out of the vehicle.

She informed the Police further that while she wanted to board a vehicle again at the same park, she saw the suspects who had earlier robbed her calling passengers into their vehicle and decided to alert the police about it.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who made this known in a statement on Sunday, stated that upon the information received, the patrol team quickly followed the woman to the motor park, met the suspects and arrested three of them.

Abimbola, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), stated further that a search on them led to the discovery of a cutlass and rope which they often use to tie victims before dispossessing them of their properties.

The Police Spokesman in the state, also noted that the suspects had revealed their mode of operation.

“They have made confessional statements that their mode of operation is for one of them to act as a driver of the car, while the two others will pretend to be passengers already in the car and they will sit in such a away that will ensure their victim is sandwiched between them.

“Once they got to an isolated area, one of them will bring out the cutlass and the other one will use the rope to tie the hands of the victim to make it easy for them to search and dispossess such person of whatever valuables with him or her.

“They admitted been the gang that robbed the complainant earlier in the month, of the sum of N100, 000.”

He explained that the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has directed that the suspects should be transfered to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad for discreet investigation.