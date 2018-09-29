The Nigeria Police has arrested a car snatching gang in Abuja after a reported case of a car snatched at gunpoint on February 12, 2018 at Lugbe.

DCP Rabiu Ladodo, who confirmed this said, “police operatives from Lugbe Division have arrested members of the notorious car snatching syndicate and recovered the snatched Opel car with reg no: BLD 176 XA.

“Upon discreet investigation, the suspects were tracked down to their hideout at Angulu-Jos in Plateau State where they were arrested on September 17, 2018. The suspects arrested are: Sadisu Mohammed, 32 years; Lawal Adamu, 31 years and Yusuf Saleh, 31 years.”

He also noted that efforts have been intensified to recover the firearm used by the gang for their robbery operations. The suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigation.

He also noted that on September 17, 2018, police operatives from Lugbe Division, during the raid of a notorious criminal hideout at Tudun Wada, Lugbe recovered 16 and half bags of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp from a warehouse in the area. Two suspects, Adamu Jauro Bello, 28 years and Sefullah Umar, 20 years were also arrested in the warehouse.

Other exhibits recovered from the scene include: two dagger, four bottles of codeine syrup, tramadol tablets, and Valium 5 tablets.

Meanwhile, efforts have been intensified to arrest the principal suspect who is presently at large. Investigation is on going and suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigation.

Meanwhile, on September 23, 2018, police operatives on stop and search duty at Games village, arrested one Peter Chukwu in possession of a live cartridge.

The suspect, during interrogation, led the team of police detectives to a hideout at Area1 where a locally made rifle was recovered and eight other members of his gang were also arrested, including the receiver of phones robbed by the syndicate.

According to him, “This notorious gang specialises in using dangerous weapons to rob their victims of phones, cash and other valuables. The suspects arrested are: Peter Chukura, 25 years; Abdullahi Isiaka, 29 years (owner of gun); Abu Awal, 26 years (receiver); Victor Orji, 27 years; Muhammed Yahuza, 24 years; Mathew Awoba, 24 years; Hamza Mohammed, 23 years; Patrick Eze, 20 years and Julius Peter, 28 years all of no fixed address.

“Other exhibits recovered from the suspects include: one knife, one bullet proof vest containing charms, one iPhone 8 phone and one Alcatel phone. The suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigation.”