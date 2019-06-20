<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ondo state police command has arrested two members of an armed robbery syndicate in the state.

The suspects are Kingsley Ngbi (30) and Jibril Alazigha (37) of Kayama Local Government of Bayelsa state.

Parading the suspects on Thursday in Akure, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Femi Joseph said they were arrested on June 6 after a report by their victims.

Joseph said, one Yemisi Ogidan reported the syndicate to the police that she withdrew the sum of N975,000 at Zenith Bank Alagbaka branch on that fateful day and as she was going back home at a spot around Olasco Building Adjacent Wema Bank, a Toyota Corolla car that had been trailing her from the bank suddenly parked beside her car.

Joseph said this forced her to jump out of the vehicle and ran for cover as she was threatened to stop.

He said the hoodlums who came out of the vehicle thereafter damaged the Sienna car and made away with the money.

According to him, officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) took over the case consequently which led to the arrest of the suspects.

He explained that during interrogation, they confessed to the crime, saying they belong to a syndicate that specializes in robbing unsuspecting customers in Akure.

The Police spokesman, however, assured that the command under the supervision of the Commissioner of Police, Undie Adie, would intensify its onslaught against unrepentant criminals in the state.

He said items recovered from the suspects include: six masters keys and the vehicle Toyota Corolla with registration number, YEN 99 HB which they used in perpetrating their evil act.