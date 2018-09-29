The Enugu State Police Command, said it had arrested a 28-year-old armed robber, who allegedly specialised in housebreaking and robbing victims of their valuables in Emene area of Enugu.

The command’s spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, who made this disclosure on Saturday in Enugu, said that the suspect, who was armed with a locally-made pistol, was arrested in the early hours of Sept. 27.

Amaraizu said in a statement that the arrest was made by the operatives of the Emene Police Division, Emene.

According to him, the suspect, who is an ex-convict, hails from Ebonyi, but resides at Akpoga Nike in Enugu East Local Government Area.

He said that the suspect had allegedly robbed some residents on Echezona Close, off Rehab Road, Emene at about 3 a.m. when he was arrested.

Amaraizu said the suspect was found with mobile phones and other valuables that were suspected to have been stolen from his victims.

The police spokesman said that the suspect was already helping the police to unravel the circumstances of the incident and other related crimes in the state.