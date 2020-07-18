



Police in Jigawa State, on Wednesday arrested two suspected Automated Taller Machine, ATM, fraudsters, one Isaac Izan, 27, and Emmanuel Ijeku, 22.

Police spokesman SP Abdu Jinjiri disclosed this to newsmen.

He said the incident happened on the 15/7/2020 at one of the banks along Kiyawa road in Dutse local Government.

He explained that the incident occurred when a commercial motor vehicle driver sent his conductor with his ATM card to withdraw the sum of N25,000 from one of the banks.





Jinjiri said in the process of assisting the victim, the ATM card was changed with another and got hooked in the machine while trying to withdraw the money.

He said the victim therefore rushed to the bank to request his card back and found that his card was used by unknown person(s) and the sum of N40,000 was removed from his account through another ATM point.

Police succeeded in arresting the two suspects at Wunti Quarters, Bauchi State.

In the course of investigation, the money withdrawn and the card removed were recovered from the suspects.

“Case is under investigation and will be charged to court soon,” he said.