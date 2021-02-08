



A former caretaker chairman in Katsina, Haruna Musa Mota, has been arrested by the police for aiding bandits in the state.

When contacted, the Katsina police spokesperson, Gambo Isah, confirmed Mota’s arrest, adding that he was arrested for allegedly aiding and abetting bandits operating in the state.





He said Mota has already been charged to court. Information had it that Mota was arraigned before a senior magistrate court on Friday and had been remanded in a Katsina correctional centre pending the time the police would complete investigation.

Mota according to sources could have been arrested over a leaked audio interview he allegedly heard with some bandits over last December abduction of 344 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara.