The police in Oyo State have arrested four suspected illegal arms dealers with 10,000 live ammunition in their possession.

The Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu, who paraded the suspects in Ibadan, on Thursday, said they were arrested after the Special Anti-Robbery Squad office in Ibadan received information about their activities.

Olukolu said the suspects, who specialised in supplying arms and ammunition to armed robbery syndicates terrorizing members of the public within and outside Ibadan metropolis and other parts of the state, were sighted in their hideout at Oke-Bola Area of Ibadan.

“A team of operatives from SARS swung into action and in the process, four of the hoodlums who later identified themselves as Adekunle Abimbola, Abel Kojo, Mukaila Ariyo, and Ade Adebayo, were arrested in Ibadan.

“In the said hideout, 10,000 pieces of live catridges, an unregistered Toyota Sienna LE mini bus, and a Toyota Camry with registration number Lagos GGE 979 FT were recovered.”

The commissioner of police urged members of the public to be wary of criminals particularly during the Eid festive period.

One of the suspects, Abel Kojo, while talking to journalists, said although he did not have license for arms dealing, his intention was to sell to hunters.

“I have been doing the business over a year now, and my intention was to sell it to the hunters for hunting. I don’t plan to sell it to wrong hand, and anybody that used it for negative purpose differs from my idea,” he said.

In a related development, the police command also paraded three suspected members of a notorious armed robbery syndicate who specialised in dispossessing members of the public of their exotic cars.