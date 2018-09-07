The Police Command in Enugu State has arrested an armed robbery suspect, one Chibuike Odo, who operates from a forest located in Ehamufu community in Isiuzo council area.

The command also recovered a Light Assault Rifle (LAR) with three magazines containing 60 rounds of live ammunition and a bayonet buried inside a ground at the forest in Ehamufu community.

The Spokesman of the Command, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement in Enugu on Friday that the suspect was arrested recently.

Amaraizu said that the feat was achieved by the command’s operatives of the Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad (FSARS) working on a well co-ordinated intelligence and information gathering.

“Intelligence information further gathered that the said arms, ammunition and bayonet are used by two gunmen identified as Chibuike Odo from Mgbuji village in Ehamufu community and one Emma said to be the leader of the gang and recently released from the prison custody but now at large.

“The notorious gang, who recently became a thorn in the flesh of the Ehamufu inhabitants as they embarked on killing of persons seen in the bush, are said to have allegedly killed one Militus Ede, a dolmer operator inside Ehamufu forest in June, 2018.

“Also killed another person inside the bush the same June,2018.

“Meanwhile, following the directives of the Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Danmallam, one of the suspects Chibuike Odo, was promptly nabbed through intelligence information by the operatives of the FSARS Enugu, State Command,’’ he said.

The spokesman, however, said that the police had intensified manhunt on the fleeing leader of the gang identified as Emma from Amede village in Ehamufu community.

He noted that the suspect, who is a tailor by profession, blamed his involvement in armed robbery on Satan.

Amaraizu said that the suspect further revealed that the rifle, ammunition and bayonet belonged to the leader of the gang who took to killing of persons seen inside the bush.

“A full scale investigation has been intensified into the unfortunate incident,’’ he added.