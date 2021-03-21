



The Anti Crime Patrol team attached to Ilasan Division of the Lagos State Police Command, Saturday, arrested two suspected armed robbers on Lekki-Epe Expressway by Jakande area of Lagos State.

The suspects are: Okorocha Covenant, 28; and Adigun Jeremiah, 27, both of Badagry Area of the state.

The police operatives were said to have intercepted three gang members on a motorcycle. While two got nabbed, one escaped with the motorcycle at about 9.30pm of Saturday.





“Upon arrest, one Beretta pistol with ammunition was recovered from them”, the State PPRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement issued on Sunday March 21 this year.

In his reaction, the State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, ordered that the suspects be taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for discreet Investigation.

He equally directed the Area Command, Area J, Ajah, to step up Anti Crime Strategies, including raids of black spots and surveillance to combat crimes and criminality in the area.