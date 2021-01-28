



The Police in Anambra State have reportedly arrested the founder of Children of Light Anointing Ministries, Onyebuchi Okocha, aka Onyenze Jesus.

The arrest of the controversial prophet is coming days after Anambra State Government frowned at the ‘criminal and indecent’ conduct of the prophet after a viral video showed him and his followers in a river, where they bathed naked while he sprayed them with N50 notes.





A source who spoke with Anambra Broadcasting Service, ABS, stated that the prophet was arrested on Wednesday, January 27.

The source said: “Onyeze Jesus is in police custody. He was arrested on Wednesday, 27th January 2021, and will likely be arraigned for various offences on Thursday, 28th January 2021.”

Also, the spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, Haruna Mohammed, has confirmed the arrest but refused to give further comment.