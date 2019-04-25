<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police in Katsina State arrested two persons, Bello Lawal, 30, and Mohammed Bature, 20, for allegedly selling petrol to bandits in Danmusa Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, disclosed at a news conference on the achievements recorded by the command on Thursday in Katsina.

He said that the duo, who were pump attendants, were arrested in Yantumaki, Danmusa area with 12 Jerry cans of petrol on two motorcycles heading towards the forest in the area.

Isah said that the police were making efforts to arrest other members of the syndicate.

He also said that the police attached to Operation Adder arrested one Haruna Ibrahim, 25, for fabricating locally made guns for the bandits in Kankara Local Government axis of the state.

According to him, the suspect fabricates the weapons in Sherere village, Kankara local government area.

The police spokesperson added that the police recovered eight locally made guns displayed at his shop during investigation.

He urged the public to continue to provide more useful information to the police about the hideout and activities of bandits in their areas for prompt action.