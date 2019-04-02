<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Four suspected suppliers of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) to bandits and kidnappers have been arrested by police in Katsina.

They are Zaharadeen Mas’sudu, Ibrahim Khalid, Najib Dayyabu and Halliru Yarima.

However, the suspects have all denied the allegation insisting they didn’t commit any wrong doing.

Parading the suspects on Tuesday, the police public relations officer in the state, SP Gambo Isah, said the arrest was in line with an existing ban on sales of petrol in jerry cans in the 9 front line local governments by the state government.

According to him, an intelligence led raids at Batsari and Dutsinma LGAs led to their arrest noting that “these suspects specialises in sales, distribution and supply of petroleum products to bandits in these areas.”

He said, 33 jerry cans full of petrol and 24 empty ones were recovered from the suspects.

Meanwhile, all the suspects who are managers of their respective filling stations have denied any wrongdoing.

Zaharadeen said “I was arrested over a jerry can”.

Also Ibrahim said “we are selling to farmers who use it for irrigation on farms.”