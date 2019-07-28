<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two men for allegedly killing their landlord and stealing his Toyota Camry car.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Bala Elkana, said that the suspects were flagged down by the police for reckless driving before they discovered that the car the suspects were driving was stolen.

“On July 24 at 5.00 a.m., some policemen from the Iba Police Station on Stop-and-search at First gate, Agboroko area, Iba, Lagos flagged down a Toyota Camry which was driven in a reckless and suspicious manner by two suspects namely: Daniel Isaac, 38, and Emmanuel Chukwu; 36.

“Further investigation revealed that the first suspect, Daniel Isaac, had allegedly killed his landlord, Don Able, 50, from Rivers and dumped his corpse in a well inside his compound at Owodun Street in Ikotun area of Lagos State.

“The suspect was escaping with the stolen vehicle of the deceased in company with his accomplice, Emmanuel Chukwu, when they were intercepted. Their intention was to sell the car.

“They confessed to the crime. Homicide detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Yaba are investigating the case. Suspects will be charged to court.” he said.

The spokesman also stated that in a related development on July 24 at about 11.15a.m., the Satellite Police Station received an information from a credible source.

The statement quoted the source as saying that a bag containing a suspicious item was smuggled into a bus at a motor park for transportation to Onitsha in Anambra by some unknown persons.

Based on the information, the Divisional Police Officer, DSP Chike Oti, deployed his surveillance team to motor parks at Maza Maza area to recover the bag.

Upon searching the bag, 50 rounds of 38mm live ammunition hidden inside a sack containing ‘garri’ was recovered.

Elkana said that a female who claimed that the bag was given to her by a man in Ojo area to deliver to someone in Onisha was arrested and she is at present helping the police with useful information.

He added that the case had been transferred to the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) for further investigations.