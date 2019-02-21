



The Ekiti State Police Command has arrested four persons for alleged cultism and murder.

The suspects are members of Eiye confraternity allegedly involved in the killings of members of Black Axe “AIYE” confraternity rival Secret Cult Group in Ekiti and Ondo State in recent time.

Among those cult members arrested by Special Anti-Robbery Squad included Ayodele Ayodeji, 31, Olamide Olurunsola, 43, Gbenga Aluko ,29, and Adewale Adekunle, 23, all from Ifaki Ekiti while others escaped during the operation.

A statement by the Command’s Police Commissioner, Mr. Asuquo Amba, in Ado Ekiti on Thursday, explained the cult group confessed they had surrendered their gun to a prominent king in Ondo State in 2017 but his claim was found to be false.

“Investigation revealed that the suspects had been using one Toyota Camry Car with Registration number KJA 710 FF to perpetrate the killing of their victims. The said vehicle has been recovered and in custody mine”.

Amba said materials recovered from them are: one cutlass, criminal charms, one Dell Laptop, a foreign woman photograph, Two Ipad phones and one infinix Phone.

The CP said: “On February 11, 2019 about 2.30pm at Ifaki Ekiti, further efforts intensified by the team led to the arrest of some other members of Eiye Supreme Confraternity group.

“All the suspects confessed to be members of Supreme Eiye Confraternity respectively and claimed that their guns are in custody of other fleeing members of their gang.”

The CP added the police have also arrested Kehinde Adams and Adeyanju Timilehin for allegedly receiving stolen property.

“On February 8, 2019, the suspects were arrested with the aid of tracking technology.

“The suspects confessed to have bought a stolen Infinix Hot 5 handset from one Adeniyi Adewumi and Sunday Idowu, who belong to an armed robbery syndicate who had earlier been arrested, charged to court and remanded in prison custody”.

Amba assured they shall be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.