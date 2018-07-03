Officers of the Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad have arrested the alleged killers of the All Progressives Congress chieftain in Imo state, Amos Akano.

Akano who was abducted before the just concluded APC national convention was found dead days after.

It was gathered that FSARS led by its commander, Godfrey Victor, swooped on the gang while they were waiting to collect ransom from the relatives of the deceased.

According to the State Commissioner of Police, Dasuki Galandanchi, the suspects were nabbed in Ihiala in Anambra state.

The CP who gave the names of the suspects as Ikenna Nwosu, aka Ezego, Chibuike Martins, Emeka Eke, Chijioke Akukara, and Adubuokwu Chibueze, said that the gang operated between Imo and Anambra states.

Galadanchi said that the arrest of the suspects was a major breakthrough in crime fighting and prevention in the state.

The CP said, “I want to announce the arrest of five persons in connection with the kidnap and murder of one Amos Akano.

“The gang which used Mgbidi in Oru East of Imo state as its hideout was about collecting ransom from the relatives of the victim who is now late before we rounded them up in Ihiala in Anambra state.

“Other members of the gang, especially the ring leader, was subsequently arrested through very professional coordinated efforts.”

The CP who vowed to fight crimes, especially kidnapping head on in the state, said he had rejigged the security formation of the command, especially the tactical units for optimal delivery upon his arrival in the state.