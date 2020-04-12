<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Ninety-four people, including two suspected armed robbers, who were caught in the act, have been arrested by the police in Lagos State during operations to stem the tide of rising robbery attacks in the state.

Two of the suspects were about to unleash mayhem on residents of Benson area of Ikorodu when a team of policemen swooped on them and arrested them.

The police in the state, while reacting to allegations that suspected cultists were taking advantage of clashes to rob unsuspecting residents of the state arrested ninety-two suspected cult members.

The suspected cult members were reportedly arrested in different parts of the state with most of them arrested in Ikorodu.

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Bala Elkana confirmed the arrest of ninety-four suspects to the Tribune Online in a statement signed by him on Sunday.





Elkana said: “On12 /04 /2020 at about 0025hrs, acting on credible information, operatives from Ikorodu Police Station supported by SARS operatives deployed by the Commissioner of Police arrested one Toheeb Sanusi ‘m’ 21 years old and Adewale Adeshina ‘m’ 24 years old, around Benson area Ikorodu.

The Lagos police spokesperson also stated that “One locally-made revolver pistol and one cutlass were recovered from them.”

Elkana added: “The suspects confessed that they were in the area to rob unsuspecting members of the public. The investigation is ongoing, the suspects will soon be charged to Court.

Elkana also stated that “the Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu psc has given Commanders of tactical units in Lagos State a clear instruction do deal decisively with armed hoodlums daring the collective will of the to rob in any part of the State during the lockdown.