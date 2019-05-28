<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Police in Kaduna on Tuesday said it had arrested 71 suspected criminals in the state within the past three weeks.

The state’s Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Ali Janga, disclosed this at a news conference at the command’s headquarters.

Janga said he felt obliged to keep the media abreast of the command’s strategies and successes in combating crime and criminality in Kaduna State within the period under review.

Newsmen report that the 71 suspects were arrested for various offences such as criminal conspiracy, robbery, kidnapping, and culpable homicide.

They were also arrested for alleged mischief by fire, inciting disturbance, causing grievous hurt, illegal possession of a firearm, and possession of illicit drugs.

Other offences for which the suspects were arrested are a public nuisance, smoking in public places, belonging to the gang of wandering brigands, and shop breaking and theft.

The CP disclosed that some of the exhibits recovered from the suspects were one locally made double barrel shotgun, one Toyota bus with registration number XB119SMN, and one white Toyota Hilux with registration number BRK 901 AA.

Also, two Volkswagen Golf, 3 Saloon, Toyota Corolla (Ash) with registration number BGW971RP, one Honda EOD (Ash) with registration number ABC 846GP were recovered.

Three unregistered Boxer motorcycles, three large gas cylinders, one short gas cylinder with burner, two Shock Absorbers /Other Scrap iron of the burnt Sienna Vehicle and some Vandalised Implements.

Also recovered were electric cables, substances suspected to be Indian hemp, television sets, knives, diazepam drugs, and five assorted charms.

Janga said that the command would work strictly based on international core values of policing with integrity, ensuring the rule of law prevailed “in our actions and activities; respecting the diversity, displaying courage, showing compassion and demonstrating professionalism; operating within the principles of democratic policing; shunning corruption with the sole aim of making the State safer and secured.

“Under my watch as commissioner of police Kaduna, we intend to intensify efforts in fighting crime while at the same time respecting the fundamental rights of all individuals and upholding the principle of zero tolerance to corruption, impunity and indiscipline for effective democratic governance in line with the ideals of the Kaduna State and the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“In view of the above, the command is committed to the philosophies of the present police administration under the able leadership of I-G, Mohammed Abubakar, and has adopted intelligence-driven, aggressive and well-structured visibility patrol systems, which involve a periodic, unscheduled, but adequately organised raiding that is proactive, preventive, and offensive against all forms of crimes.

“This will be done in collaboration with the community as stakeholders and in synergy with other security agencies as the hallmark of our quest for a crime-free society.”

He added: “Recently, we have embarked on an intensive manhunt of bandits and other criminals that attack people while pursuing their normal businesses within the Command with a view to arresting and bringing all the culprits to book.”

This gallant determination could be seen in the recently launched ‘Operation Puff Adder’ by the IGP and the subsequent successes as well as the Confidence Building Campaign the Command vigorously carried out particularly on the Kaduna-Abuja highway.