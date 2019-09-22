The Lagos Police Command has arrested seven persons suspected to be cult members in Itire area of the state.

The clash between the suspected cult groups reportedly happened at a bar in Itire.

In a tweet by the Rapid Response Squad via its Twitter handle on Sunday, the security agency tweeted:

“Cult clash which erupted from a bar in Itire has been quelled by the Police. 7 suspects have been arrested.

“@Tunjidisu1, Area Commander D, ACP Aliko Dankoli supported by officer from Itire are currently on ground to restore normalcy. #TheGoodGuys”

