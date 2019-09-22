<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Lagos Police Command has arrested seven persons suspected to be cult members in Itire area of the state.

The clash between the suspected cult groups reportedly happened at a bar in Itire.

In a tweet by the Rapid Response Squad via its Twitter handle on Sunday, the security agency tweeted:

“Cult clash which erupted from a bar in Itire has been quelled by the Police. 7 suspects have been arrested.

“@Tunjidisu1, Area Commander D, ACP Aliko Dankoli supported by officer from Itire are currently on ground to restore normalcy. #TheGoodGuys”