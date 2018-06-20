The Enugu State Police Command has arrested 65 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and cult members and recovered 25 arms and ammunition.

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Danmallam, said: “This command is ready to flush all criminally-minded individuals coming into the state from neighbouring states like Anambra, Ebonyi and Rivers. The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Anti-Cultism Squad (ACS), Anti-Kidnapping Squad (AKS), DPOs, area commanders are doing a wonderful job by checkmating criminals.

“The state government is assiting by giving us operational vehicles to clampdown on these criminals. It was a total showdown when some hoodlums were arrested and confessed to their criminal activities. SARS operatives arrested 10 suspected armed robbers for unlawful possession of firearms along Amari Road, Abakpa Nike Enugu.

“Another set of armed robbers of 15 suspects terrorising people at Independence Layout, Enugu and Enugu/Onitsha Expressway, were rounded up. One bareta pistol with three 9mm ammunition and one locally made single barrel pistol and live cartridge were recovered. They have been charged to court while others are still under investigation.

“One notorious suspect, Jane, and three others snatched a bag from a victim and collected N350,000. SARS operatives and Ikeliki Divisional Police Station arrested the suspect while others escaped and recovered one locally made pistol and cartridge. Also, another suspect was arrested at Ngenefu Obed Zone 7, Coker, Enugu State and a pistol which he used to threaten his neigbours recovered.

“Imeze with other threes robbed a keke man along Mbanugo Coal-Camp. They also snatched some bags. They were arrested with the documents of the Keke they stole.

“Three suspected members of Bagar Confraternity who robbed people of their handsets and other valuables on Akubueze Street, Enugu and Ikiliki Camp 3 were arrested and a locally made pistol recovered at Akubueye Street, Abakpa Nike.

“Also, three notorious cultist members of Vicking confraternity and suspected armed robbers specialising in car snatching were arrested along Gariki, Enugu and Akpuoga Enugu East Local Government Area. One of them, Chinanza was once in prison in Enugu.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police, State CID, Mrs. Janet Agbade, added that they arrested some suspects in the Homicide Section, and that the suspects were charged to court while others are still under investigation.