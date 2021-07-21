Police arrest 64 suspects, impound 50 Okada, 80 Keke in Delta

Operatives of Delta State Police Command have arrested 64 suspects during raids of black spots hideouts in Asaba, the state capital.

Acting Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the arrest in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Edafe said the suspects were screened, and that those found wanting were charged to court.

He said 50 operators had their motorcycles (Okada) impounded for allegedly contravening an existing order banning the use of motorcycles in parts of the state.

Besides, 80 tricycles (Keke) who also violated the State Government directive to stop working after 10.pm were also impounded, according to him.

Meanwhile, Edafe said operatives recovered one locally made cut-to-size single barrel gun, one battle axe, one techno phone and twenty wraps of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp and other hard drugs, in an abandoned tricycle behind NTA, Asaba.

He explained that occupants of the tricycle with registration number ASB 144 WZ, jumped out of it and fled into the bush on sighting a police patrol team.

Edafe also said the command arrested a suspected motorcycle snatcher, Boytie Samuel, 21, in Oghara area of the state.

“The suspect later led police operatives to Koko junction where two unregistered motorcycles, one big Elema generator, a Nissan Primera car with regisyration number BEN 564 LT all suspected stolen were recovered and a female suspect, one Vero Amughoro (47) of koko junction was also arrested.

“Manhunt for the other members of the gang is ongoing,” he said.