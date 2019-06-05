<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

No fewer than 60 bandits popularly called ‘Sara Suka’ were arrested within the Bauchi metropolis, the Bauchi Police Command has said.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Kamal Abubakar, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in the state on Wednesday.

According to him, the bandits were arrested following intelligence report which led to the raid of criminal hotspots in the metropolis.

The recently launched Puff Adder Team of the Rapid Response Squad in collaboration with other units in the Command and volunteer members carried out the raids.

Abubakar, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said, “Between 2nd and 4th June, 2019, Intelligence-led raids were carried out by combined efforts of the Command’s Puff Adder team of Rapid Response Squad, Anti Kidnapping Unit, State Intelligence Bureau, ‘A’ Division and Volunteer Members in identified criminal hotspots in Bauchi metropolis.

“A total number of sixty (60) notorious Sara-Suka thugs were arrested during the raids.”

He said that exhibits recovered from them include two knives and 11 machetes and eight sachets of assorted illicit drugs.

According to him, the operations will be sustained to ensure a hitch-free Sallah celebration. He revealed that the case was being investigated.

The Police Spokesman further state that a tactical team of Operations Puff Adder which acted on intelligence arrested two suspected car thieves.

He said that the suspects, whose names he gave as Daniel (29) of Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State and Samuel (22) of Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State, allegedly stole a Lexus Jeep valued at four million Naira.

Abubakar added that “The suspects freely confessed to having robbed the vehicle along with three others on the same date at about 9:00 a.m. from a woman, at Forest, along Abuja-Jos highway.”

He said that after a search was done on the vehicle, an Infinix phone belonging to the robbed victim, photocopy of the vehicle invoice bearing one Linda Onyinye Anakwe of No. 51 Rukuba Jos Plateau State, clothes and seven necklaces and other documents, were all found inside.