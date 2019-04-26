<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Police Command in Taraba on Friday said it had arrested five suspected kidnappers and four cattle rustlers wreaking havoc in the state.

The state Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Alkasim Sanusi, disclosed this to Journalists at the command headquarters in Jalingo.

Sanusi said operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) arrested the suspected kidnappers when they attempted to collect ransom from families of kidnapped victims.

“The five suspected kidnappers were arrested when they went to collect ransom with a stolen motor cycle.

“The suspects are at the moment helping us with useful information to enable us to arrest their colleagues at large,” he said.

Sanusi advised kidnap victims across the state to visit the state headquarters and witness the identification parade of the suspected kidnappers.

He urged the people of the state, especially families of victims of kidnap to always be courageous to volunteer information to the police any time ransom was demanded by the hoodlums.

Sanusi disclosed that the command, similarly, arrested four cattle rustlers who had been wreaking havoc on cow owners in the state and recovered 58 cows from them.

He said that the 58 cows would be handed over to the owners.

The CP appealed to the people to always provide timely information to the police to enable the command curb kidnapping and other criminal activities in the state.