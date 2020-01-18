<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Edo Police Command said on Saturday said that at least 5,070 persons were arrested for various crimes last year.

The state Commissioner for Police, Lawan Jimeta, who disclosed this to journalists in Benin, said the suspects were arrested for kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism, murder, fraud, and car theft during the period.

Jimeta said 99 suspects were arrested for alleged kidnapping, 523 apprehended for alleged armed robbery, and 4,353 for alleged cultism.

He said that 92 suspects were arrested for murder, while two suspects and one suspect were arrested for fraud and car theft respectively.

The police commissioner said the arrests were from 1,883 reported cases of crimes brought before the command.





He stressed that during the period under review, the command charged 950 cases involving 1,979 suspects to courts.

He said: “However 429 of the reported cases are still under investigation.”

Jimeta solicited the support of stakeholders and residents of the state in the fight against cultism, gender-based violence, human trafficking, kidnapping, and armed robbery.

He also urged the public to assist the police in the area of intelligence gathering.

“The summary of intelligence gathering is community policing.

“Intelligence gathering propelled by community policing and information is key to the success in the protection of lives and properties,” he added.