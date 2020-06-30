



The Nigerian Police Nasarawa State Command has arrested 46 suspected criminals and recovered 1.5 million naira from its operations recently.

Commissioner of police in Nasarawa, Bola Longe, disclosed this known to newsmen today at the police headquarters in Lafia.

According to the police chief, 46 suspected criminals have been apprehended by police personnel.

“We have arrested 46 sophisticated criminals and their breakdown is as follows: 1. armed robbery suspects – 19, 2. kidnapping suspects -14, number of suspected cultists – 6, number of fire arms recovered 11, number of live ammunitions recovered – 63, money recovered N1, 486, 40, number of motorcycles recovered -1“ he said.

The CP stated that an official complaint was filed at the police station in Garaku at about 10:50pm on 4/4/2020, following the kidnapping of governor Abdullahi Sule’s Aide, Mr John Mamman at his residence in Dari village Garaku, Kokona Local Government Area by unknown gunmen who came firing bullets in his compound to scare the residents.





According to the CP, the following suspects were arrested in relation to the kidnapping: Usman Shehu Shagari male 25 years, Abubakar Gambo male 27, Jibrin Adamu male 22, Musa Shumo Mohammed male 30”.

“Two AK47 riffles, a cash sum of 1 million, one hundred and fifty six thousand, one blue unregistered motorcycle, one small bag, three empty shells of 6.72mm ammunition, two caps and three techno cell phones were recovered as exhibits, “ he stated.

Abdullahi Abu of Kurkyo, a 27-year-old male suspected of sodomizing a ten-year-old boy has also been arrested.

Also, Sheku Nyam Alex male, of Orange market Marraba who was caught with a German pistol ( HECKLER AND KOCK GMBH) with breech number 25-066017) with market worth of one million naira, claimed that the pistol was given to him by one Vincent Abbah to sell for N100,00. Mr Vincent has since been arrested by police personnel.

The police commissioner called on the people to help the police with necessary Information that will lead to the arrest of miscreants in the state.

Longe assured the people that the police in Nasarawa is ready to serve them and they will stop at nothing until crime is reduced to little or nothing in the state.