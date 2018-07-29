The Edo State Police Command said on Sunday that it arrested no fewer than 44 suspects for various crimes in the state.

State’s Commissioner of Police, CP Johnson Kokumo, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the command’s activities in the last few months.

Kokumo said that the suspects were arrested in different parts of the state between June and July.

He said the suspects were arrested for crimes ranging from murder, kidnapping, armed robbery and cultism.

He disclosed that arms and ammunition recovered from the suspects include double barrel riffles, cartridges, locally made pistols, as well as battle axe.

Other items recovered from them include three computer sets, and telephone handsets.

The CP further said that in continuation of the mop-up of illegal arms and ammunition in circulation earlier initiated in March and in compliance with I-G Ibrahim Idris directive that some arms were mopped up.

He disclosed that the arms include one dismantled Jojeff pump action rifle, three locally made single barrel guns, one fabricated gun and 11 live cartridges.

He also said that two suspects were arrested during the mop-up.

The police commissioner reiterated the command’s commitment to rid the State of crime and criminality and make the State safe for the citizens.

He, however, urged the citizens to be vigilant at all times and report any clandestine activities in their domain to security agencies.