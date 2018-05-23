The Police Special Fraud Unit on Monday said it had arrested 400 visa applicants with fake documents at the British High Commission, America, Italian and the French Embassies between January and March.

The unit’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Lawal Audu, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos.

Audu said 50 of the applicants had been charged to court, while the remaining were being investigated.

He said 20 of the applicants charged to court were arrested at the US Embassy, while 10 each at British High Commission, Italian, and French Embassies.

He said any applicant found to have procured visa with fake documents would have his passport revoked.

Audu also said that such person would be handed over to the appropriate authority for sanctioning.

He said the unit was working with the Regional Security Officers of the American consulate to clamp down on applicants processing visa with fake documents.

He advised applicants to process their visa online.