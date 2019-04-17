<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The newly launched “operation puff adder,” by the Inspector general of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to rid the North Western states of kidnapping and banditry activities appeared to be yielding quick results as the Katsina State Command Wednesday evening paraded about 40 criminals arrested for various offences ranging from kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery, rituals and supplying of logistics to perpetrate criminality in the 8 frontline local government areas of the State

The State Commissioner of Police, Sanusi Buba while parading the criminals and some of the rescued victims before newsmen at the State headquarters of the Force said the success recorded was as a result of intelligence lead policing, increased visibility policing, Community based policing approach and the synergy with sister security agencies as exemplified through operation Puff adder.

He said ’’with the help of God and the relentless effort of my officers and men I am happy to present the successes recorded by the Katsina State Police command’’

‘’On assumption of duty two months ago, I assured the people of the state of their safety, peace and security. I also warned criminal elements to desist from criminality or leave the state because the command under my watch will have zero tolerance for criminality’’

Amongst those arrested and paraded alongside their weapons which included AK-47 and other ammunitions, were a 7-man-gang of kidnappers terrorizing Safana, and Basari LGAs.

They were arrested when they kidnapped Hajia Habiba aged 65 years from Yar-Liyau village in Kurfi local government area, where they demanded the payment of N15m for her release

According to the CP, other exhibits recovered from the gang included two motorcycles, two machetes, and cash amounting to N218, 000

The Commissioner also paraded those supplying logistics such as fuel, motorcycles, and repairing the arms used by the kidnappers. One Alhaji Sale Musa, 55 years, of Wagini village in Batsari was arrested with 28 jerry cans of fuel loaded in a Toyota truck trying to cross the notorious Rugu forest bordering Zamfara. On Police interrogation he confessed being supplied fuel by a manager in one of the filling stations in Batagarawa Local Government area

The CP who promised to be updating newsmen on the activities of the Operations going in the frontline local Government areas, said investigations are still ongoing on those paraded and that more arrests will be made. He however assured that they will be charged to court at the end of the investigations.